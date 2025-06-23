The News Benders, (30-Minute Theater)

In 1968, a short meeting between a senior TV News man (J.G) and a talented, younger freelancer (Robert) has some unexpected twists and turns which show how the News is not quite what it seems to be. J.G. has "tapped" Robert as the "right man for a job" - but Robert is not so easily convinced that he wants to take the new job. J.G seems to have a way of persuading him. Their meeting is held in J.G.’s seventh floor. https://archive.org/details/newsbenders

Donald Henry Pleasence (5 October 1919 – 2 February 1995) was an English actor. He was known for his "bald head and intense, staring eyes," and played more than 250 stage, film, and television roles across a nearly sixty-year career.

Pleasence began his career on stage in the West End before having a screen career, which included starring in a 1954 BBC adaptation of George Orwell's Nineteen Eighty-Four, before playing numerous supporting and character roles, developing a reputation for playing "nervy, unstable characters" including Flight Lieutenant Colin Blythe in The Great Escape (1963), the villain Ernst Stavro Blofeld in the James Bond film You Only Live Twice (1967), SEN 5241 in THX 1138 (1971), and the deranged Clarence "Doc" Tydon in Wake in Fright (1971). He also maintained an acclaimed career on the Broadway stage.

Arthur Nigel Davenport (23 May 1928 – 25 October 2013) was an English stage, television and film actor, best known as the Duke of Norfolk and Lord Birkenhead in the Academy Award-winning films A Man for All Seasons and Chariots of Fire, respectively.

Sarah Evershed Brackett (13 May 1938 – 3 July 1996) was an American-born television and film actress who worked mostly in Britain.

Brackett's parents were William Oliver Brackett, a Presbyterian minister, and his wife Nancy Alexis Thompson, who had been born in Scotland. They were married in Edinburgh in 1931, and Brackett was born in Lake Forest, Illinois. In 1945, her father died, and her mother decided to return home, so that from the age of seven Brackett was brought up in Scotland. She trained for an acting career at the Edinburgh College of Speech and Drama. Her entry in Spotlight in 1966 reported that she spoke fluent French and German.