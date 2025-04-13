Playback speed
Human Augmentation & Brass Tacks

The Devil is found in the Details. What the Media refers to as trivialities or minutia.
Apr 13, 2025
“Get down to brass tacks” is an idiomatic expression, like a dime a dozen, meaning “to start discussing or considering important details.” For example: We’ll get down to brass tacks and complete the research method tomorrow. Don’t be intimidated by the lengthy resort. Just get down to brass tacks.

Human Augmentation Programs (We are going to the AI):

Money is NOT an issue. Not a factor whatsoever in 7G MESH WSN human augmentation. SWISS BANK has infinity CREDIT MONEY.

In my area they NEVER stop spraying 16-hours per day MINIMUM. They would do 24-7 but for the airplane maintenance repairs. I have experienced over 91,000 attacks in 30-months.

1) Human Augmentation is a top priority as we march to CBDC and Agenda 2030. 2) weather warfare and modification are part of the same weapon systems 3) destruction of farm crops and JABBED augmented animals 4) flooding, mudslides, fires DEW, SMART METERS, Drones, aerial attacks 5) GPS trace, track & target all non-compliant people with the Sheriff Fusion Centers for NATO Intelligence & DHS. 6) continued destruction/elimination of all family-owned private businesses.

