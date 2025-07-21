Gematria & Gladio Murders (SWISS BANK Sanctioned)

JFK Georgetown address 1950-58, 3260 N Street (#11)

Mary Pinchot Meyer 1951-64, 3262, B Street (#13)

JFK Georgetown address 1958-61, 3307 N Street (#13)

Rosamond Pinchot (suicide-murder), age 33 (#33(

Amos Pinchot, (bronchial pneumonia in a Bronx psychiatric hospital), age 70 (#7)

Michael Pinchot Meyer (car crash in Georgetown), age 9 (#9)

Mary Pinchot killed on October 12, 1984, by gunshots in Georgetown), age 43 (#7)

JFK killed at #999 from the Railroad Trestle over Commerce, Main-Elm Streets

JFK killed on November 22, 1963, (#33) after completing 33-months in office (#33)

Dorothy Kilgallen killed on November 7, 1965, at 45 68th Street, Manhattan (#999)

Abigail Folger killed on August 9, 1969, at 10050 Cielo Cul de Sac (#33)

Abigail Folger’s legal address was 1750 Taylor Street San Francisco (#13)

Abigail Folger had provisional housing at 2774 Woodstock Road Hollywood (#911)

Abigail Folger was killed at age 25 (#7)

Nicole Brown Simpson killed at age 35 at 875 South Bundy Drive Brentwood (#911)

Jon Benet Ramsey killed at age 6 at 749 15th Street Boulder CO. (#33) (#911) (#33)

Ben & Antoinette Bradley resided at 3321 N Street Georgetown (#9)