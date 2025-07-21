Palantir, Peter Thiel & Cohorts (Human Augmentation)

Frankfurt German Peter Thiel is the founder of DARPA-NATO Palantir. This was an unholy creation of Stanford University, NATO, DARPA, DOD & WEF Agenda 2025.
The Untold Truth of Peter Thiel's Husband - Matt Danzeisen:
• Matt Danzeisen is the husband of Peter Thiel, American entrepreneur and billionaire co-founder of PayPal.
• His net worth is estimated to be over $1 million, and he shares the wealth of his famous husband, estimated to be $2.6 billion.
• Before fame, Matt worked as a portfolio manager at BlackRock and Bank of America Securities.
• Matt and Peter married in 2017 in Vienna, Austria.
• Peter Thiel has written numerous books and has founded organizations such as Theil Capital and Palantir Technologies.
Jeff Thomas, age 35, was the Instagram Model BF of Peter Thiel.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Palantir_Technologies
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peter_Thiel
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stephen_Cohen_(entrepreneur)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alex_Karp
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eric_Weinstein
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Clarium_Capital
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Founders_Fund
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Valar_Ventures
Share this post