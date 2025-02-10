Playback speed
Human Augmentation (Biodigital Convergence) aka: Synthetic Biology

Wireless Human Body Area Networks (WBAN) are SynBio Nodes on a 7G MESH Network.
Feb 10, 2025
How Does Human Augmentation Work?

Human Augmentation works by enhancing human abilities through technology. Not only is human augmentation able to improve existing skills, but humans can also access new skills using technology.

There are three different types of human augmentation:

1) Sensory. This technology is used mostly to restore abilities or compensate for impairments. Sensory augmentation is the enhancement of human senses by interpreting multisensory information.

2) Action. Augmented actions focus on improving human’s physical abilities. Technology advancements have allowed people to have more precise functions from their artificial limbs, with robotics playing a large role. Augmented action technology can also improve human capabilities.

3) Cognitive. This looks at how computers and technology can assist the cognitive process. Augmented cognition technology aims to help improve decision-making, memory and attention.

United Nations, NATO, WEF, WHO, VERN, ITU, Red Cross, Knights Templar crimes:

The Biodigital Convergence is about techno-enslavement, control:

Human augmentation is the term for technologies that improve human capabilities. They primarily work to elevate human performance, health or quality of life.

Human Augmentation, CBDC, 7G MESH Network, molecular communication is about milking the EMF WBAN slaves, FEMA camps and cremation ovens.

The Corporate Cohorts you need to know about:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/BD_(company)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thermo_Fisher_Scientific

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vertex_Pharmaceuticals

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/CRISPR_Therapeutics

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gene_therapy

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Genome_editing

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Human_genetic_enhancement

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Exagamglogene_autotemcel

https://www.sutherlandglobal.com/insights/glossary/what-is-human-augmentation

SMART DUST Biosensors (7G):

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dust_Networks

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kristofer_Pister

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/JASON_(advisory_group)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Smartdust

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/RAND_Corporation

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aluminium

https://www.dynavax.com/

https://coastaluminum.com/

