Share post
10

Johnny Cool the film, (Farewell to Johnny Roselli) Pt 7

Henry Silva (Johnny Cool) & I spent four hours together at an Outdoor Wedding.
Juxtaposition1
Feb 12, 2025
10
Transcript

Johnny Cool film 1963 (Henry Silva as Johnny Roselli), a 102-minute film:

The Johnny Cool NATO Gladio Assassin Operative is based upon: Salvatore Giuliano, a Sicilian bandit who rose to prominence in the disorder following the Allied invasion of Sicily in 19435. His gang was officially declared part of the military arm of the separatist party MIS, which fought for Sicily's independence. The mafia's support for Giuliano was on shaky grounds.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Salvatore_Giuliano_%28film%29

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Movement_for_the_Independence_of_Sicily https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carabinieri

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Johnny_Cool https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Henry_Silva https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Actors_Studio

Darien "Dare" Guinness, a wealthy divorcée & cohort of Johnny Cool: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Elizabeth_Montgomery https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bewitched https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_Montgomery_(actor)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arnold_Rothstein https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Benito_Mussolini https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lucky_Luciano https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Meyer_Lansky https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bugsy_Siegel https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Roselli

Private Bankers for: Vatican Bank & The Five Sicilian Crime Families of New Yorkhttps://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Licio_Gelli https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Roberto_Calvi https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michele_Sindona https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paul_Castellano

