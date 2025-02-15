Playback speed
The Most Dangerous Game (Epilogue)

Religious Clergy, Military Forces all founded & funded by SWISS Bankers.
Feb 15, 2025
Transcript

The Most Dangerous Game (Seven Video Series): https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/p/the-most-dangerous-game-seven-video

The combination of: Religious Clergy, NATO Military Command & Secret Bankers has resulted in the Most Dangerous Game. SWISS BANK AUTHORITY.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sovereign_Military_Order_of_Malta https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Knights_Templar https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Propaganda_Due

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Gladio https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Strategic_Hamlet_Program

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Franciscans https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jun%C3%ADpero_Serra https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dominican_Order https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mendicant_orders https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ignatius_of_Loyola https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jesuits https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carmelites https://sistersofcarmel.org/carmelite-order-history/ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Madeleine_Sophie_Barat https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Society_of_the_Sacred_Heart

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Harvard_University https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yale_University https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Princeton_University https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Massachusetts_Institute_of_Technology https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_California,_Berkeley https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stanford_University https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/London_Academy_of_Music_and_Dramatic_Art https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/King%27s_College_London https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/London_School_of_Economics https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brookings_Institution https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hoover_Institution https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frankfurt_School

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_Military_Academy https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_Naval_Academy https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marine_Corps_Base_Camp_Lejeune https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marine_Corps_Base_Camp_Pendleton https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_Air_Force_Academy

