Media Mendacities, (specific examples)

Luigi Mangione, 26, is 100% innocent of the felony murder of Brian Thompson.
Fellow alumni of University of Pennsylvania:
Sugar Daddy PORN fake president TRUMP
Noam Chomsky, pseudo intellectual
Andrea Mitchell, fake news Mavin
Anne Heche's Magical Mystery Tour(s):
https://abcnews.go.com/Entertainment/story?id=116187
https://abcnews.go.com/Entertainment/story?id=116210
https://abcnews.go.com/US/anne-heche-dies-car-crash-family/story?id=88139013
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anne_Heche
The Mass Media is COINTELPRO, counterintelligence chaos and concealment of all CFR. WEF, UN-NATO felony crimes. 7G MESH Chem Trails to homicide to democide.
Share this post