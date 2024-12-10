Playback speed
Media Mendacities, (specific examples)

Disney ABC News brought us: Anne Heche's spaceship & turtle lady fiery car crash.
Dec 10, 2024
Luigi Mangione, 26, is 100% innocent of the felony murder of Brian Thompson.

Fellow alumni of University of Pennsylvania:

Sugar Daddy PORN fake president TRUMP

Noam Chomsky, pseudo intellectual

Andrea Mitchell, fake news Mavin

Anne Heche's Magical Mystery Tour(s):

https://abcnews.go.com/Entertainment/story?id=116187

https://abcnews.go.com/Entertainment/story?id=116210

https://abcnews.go.com/US/anne-heche-dies-car-crash-family/story?id=88139013

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anne_Heche

The Mass Media is COINTELPRO, counterintelligence chaos and concealment of all CFR. WEF, UN-NATO felony crimes. 7G MESH Chem Trails to homicide to democide.

