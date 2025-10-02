Mockingbird Media Operatives

In a ZERO TRUST architecture, the chain of command ranks everyone within the pyramid. This guarantees control of obedience and loyalty.

The Young Turks (TYT) is an American progressive and left-wing populist sociopolitical news and commentary program live streamed on social media platforms YouTube and Twitch, and additionally selected television channels. TYT serves as the flagship program of the TYT Network, a multi-channel network of associated web series focusing on news and current events. TYT covers American politics, wars and conflicts around the world, sports, pop culture, and a wide array of other topics. The program was created by Cenk Uygur, Ben Mankiewicz and Dave Koller in 2002. Uygur is Turkish American and named the program after the Young Turks movement of the 20th century. Co-hosted by Uygur and Ana Kasparian, it is also often accompanied by various other in-studio contributors.

Cenk Kadir Uygur (born March 21, 1970) is a Turkish-born American political commentator, media host, and attorney. He is the co-creator of The Young Turks, a progressive and left-wing populist sociopolitical news and commentary program.

In 1996, Uygur worked briefly as an associate attorney. He launched and began hosting The Young Turks in 2002. In 2011, he worked briefly for MSNBC as a political commentator (he was replaced by Al Sharpton), and then from 2011 to 2013 he appeared on a weeknight commentary show on Current TV. In 2017, Uygur co-founded the progressive political action committee Justice Democrats.

Benjamin Frederick Mankiewicz (born March 25, 1967) is an American television journalist and host for Turner Classic Movies (TCM). He is a progressive political commentator for The Young Turks. He has served as a film critic for the 2008–2009 season for the TV program At the Movies and the web series What the Flick?!

A descendant of the Mankiewicz family, Ben Mankiewicz graduated from Tufts University and earned a master’s degree from Columbia University‘s Graduate School of Journalism. He subsequently worked as a news reporter and anchor, first for WCSC-TV in Charleston, South Carolina and later for WAMI in Miami. Mankiewicz left news journalism and auditioned as a television host for Turner Classic Movies.

Anahit Misak Kasparian (born July 7, 1986) is an American independent political commentator, media host, and journalist. She is a host and producer of the online news show The Young Turks, having begun working as a fill-in producer for the show in 2007. She also appeared on the television version of the show that aired on Current TV. She formerly hosted The Point on the TYT Network and co-hosted a Jacobin YouTube show, Weekends with Ana Kasparian and Nando Vila.

Patrick Bet-David (born October 18, 1978) is an American businessman, media personality, author, and podcaster. A conservative, he is the host of the PBD Podcast and Valuetainment, which cover topics such as current events, business, politics, and pop culture. His show commonly features celebrity guests.

In 2009, he founded PHP Agency, a multi-level marketing company selling life insurance and financial services.

Emmanuel Jean-Michel Frédéric Macron (born 21 December 1977) is a French politician who has served as President of France and Co-Prince of Andorra since 2017. He served as Minister of the Economy, Industry, and Digital Affairs under President François Hollande from 2014 to 2016. He has been a member of Renaissance since founding the party in 2016.

Mario Draghi OMRI (born 3 September 1947) is an Italian politician, economist, academic, banker, statesman, and civil servant, who served as the prime minister of Italy from 13 February 2021 to 22 October 2022. Prior to his appointment as prime minister, he served as the president of the European Central Bank (ECB) between 2011 and 2019. Draghi was also the chair of the Financial Stability Board between 2009 and 2011, and governor of the Bank of Italy between 2006 and 2011.

William Oliver Stone (born September 15, 1946) is an American filmmaker. An acclaimed director, tackling subjects ranging from the Vietnam War and American politics to musical biopics and crime dramas, Stone has received numerous accolades including three Academy Awards and a BAFTA Award, as well as a Primetime Emmy Award and five Golden Globe Awards.

Clayton Morris (born December 31, 1976) is an American YouTuber, real estate investor, and former television news anchor. He co-hosts Redacted News on the video platform Rumble and on his eponymous YouTube channel and a podcast on Investing in Real Estate.