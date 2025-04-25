Metropolitan Networks: University & Utility
SMART METERS, LED streetlights, Ring Camera, drones, 6G EMF Networks
Worldwide “wide Area” Networks
Social Media aka: Social Surveillance Networks
Wireless Body Area Networks (WBAN) Intra or Inter Area Networks
Molecular bone marrow DNA REAL ID & wearables (fit bit, heart rate monitors)
SMART DUST or META Materials, or 7G MESH, MEMs & MIMOs
Global Grids of Networks (segments): District, County, City, Hamlet, Ward, City Block, dwelling address, room of dwelling
Precision E-Medicine or MBAN (Medical Body Area Network)
Wireless Sensor Networks (WSN)
Vehicular ad hoc Networks
Routing Protocols (restriction or access for connectivity)
MAC (Media Access Control)
NIC (Network Interface Code)
Nodes are signaling transponders (receiver & sender)
The 33rd degree is the highest degree of Freemasonry, and it is reserved for members who have distinguished themselves in the order. The 33rd degree is an honorary degree bestowed upon members who have shown exemplary service to Masonry, their community, and humanity. It is a recognition of excellence and dedication that can only be awarded by a Supreme Council.
Members of the 33rd Degree are known as “Sublime Princes of the Royal Secret” or “Inspectors General.” These Masons have gone beyond the normal requirements for initiation and advancement, and they are expected to use their knowledge to help promote the ideals of Freemasonry.
Networks tagged with the Master Masonic number 33: Walt Disney, Roy Disney, Uncle Robert & Disney Brothers & Disney Studios Symbols
4053 Woking Way Griffith Park Mansion was assigned to both Walt Disney & ARMY Military Policeman & Gateway Grocery Store chain owner Leno LaBianca
(#33) Club 33 at Disneyland at 1313 Disneyland Drive, Anaheim
Disney-ESPN presenter Mina Kimes arm tattoo of Super Bowl #48 (#33 & #33)
Church of Satan, San Francisco at 6114 California Street (#33 & $33)
Bohemian Club, San Francisco at 624 Taylor Street (#33 #33)
Luxor Hotel Pyramid at 3900 South Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas (#33 & #33)
Allegiant Stadium at 3333 Al Davis Drive, Las Vegas (#33 & #33)
57 Wimple Street, London, Jane Asher & Paul McCartney (#33 & #33)
Cielo Drive Cul de Sac at 10500 & 10050 Cielo Drive (#33 & #33)
Pope John Paul killed after 33-days into his papacy. (#33)
JFK killed after 33-months of Office of Presidency on November 22nd (#33)
Interstate Route 66 (Chicago to Santa Monica) (#33 & #33)
Erin Valenti murdered at age 33. Jesus Christ crucified at age 33.
