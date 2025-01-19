Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Nodes on the Network (Everyone has become a Targeted Individual) with Sabrina Wallace

NATO Gladio murder methods and examples
Jan 19, 2025
6G Terahertz Bullets may become the new 7G MESH Gladio Murder Program method.

Older methods of NATO Gladio Murder were: Garrote, tossed out of windows, cyanide poison, acute barbiturate poisoning, bayonet or stiletto dagger.

James Forestall, 57, tossed off the 17th floor of Naval Hospital to 4rh floor Bethesda

Frank Olson, 43, tossed off the 13th floor of …

