Penitent Privilege, Mormon LDS SRA Sex trauma-based concealment crimes

LDS Bishop John Earl Goodrich case: https://floodlit.org/a/a866/Goodrich was a LDS church member and dentist in Idaho; accused of child sexual abuse and of having nonconsensual sex with a woman he admitting to drugging; given a withheld judgement; in December 2023, the Associated Press reported that the Mormon church had offered $300,000 to a victim and her mother to not use her story as the basis for a civil suit against the LDS church, and to keep the NDA secret.

HAILEY, Idaho (AP) — Paul Rytting listened as a woman, voice quavering, told him her story. When she was a child, her father, a former bishop in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, had routinely slipped into bed with her while he was aroused, she said.

It was March 2017, and Rytting offered his sympathies as 31-year-old Chelsea Goodrich spoke. A Utah attorney and head of the church’s Risk Management Division, Rytting had spent about 15 years protecting the organization, widely known as the Mormon church, from costly claims, including sexual abuse lawsuits. https://apnews.com/article/mormon-church-investigation-child-sex-abuse-9c301f750725c0f06344f948690caf16

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating allegations of ritualistic sex abuse that spanned the decades between 1990 and 2010 across Utah, Juab, and Sanpete counties. The investigation involves serious allegations, but specific details have not been publicly disclosed by the sheriff’s office.

Interestingly, this case has become intertwined with the election for the next Utah County attorney. Incumbent David Leavitt, who is part of the investigation, publicly connected himself to a report from that time period. However, it’s important to note that the initial investigation was triggered by a victim who came forward to disclose abuse of this nature, not the case Leavitt mentioned1.

Utah has faced significant challenges related to child abuse. In 2014, the state had 6,900 cases of child abuse, with 27% of those cases involving sexual abuse—the highest rate among all states. Neglect accounted for only 13% of the cases, which is one of the lowest rates in the country.

The Peoples Temple did have a child adoptions program. In the 1950s, the Temple began preaching that members should abstain from sex and only adopt children. This was part of their teachings influenced by the fiery rhetorical style of Father Divine, whose texts the Temple printed for its members. The focus on adoption was one of the ways the Temple sought to shape its community and beliefs1. Additionally, in the 1960s, the Temple established six homes for foster children in Redwood Valley, California, as part of their broader efforts to create a better society and care for those in need.

All 50 states, along with the District of Columbia, American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, have statutes that identify individuals who are required to report suspected child maltreatment to the appropriate agency. These laws aim to protect vulnerable children and ensure that incidents of abuse or neglect are promptly reported and addressed.

Mandatory reporting laws typically apply to various professionals, including but not limited to:

Healthcare providers, Teachers and school personnel, social workers, Law enforcement officers, Counselors, Childcare providers. These individuals are legally obligated to follow state-specific reporting requirements, even if they are uncertain about the validity of the allegation. Failure to report can result in criminal penalties, as it is considered a misdemeanor in most states.

If you suspect any form of child maltreatment, it is crucial to report it promptly to the appropriate authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of the child involved.