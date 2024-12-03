The Murder of Erin Valenti, (age 33)

Signs & Symbols Rule our World, not laws nor pseudo leaders.

A 33-year-old Utah startup founder went to Silicon Valley on business and was found dead in her car a week later. Erin Valenti's family searches for answers following her mysterious death.

https://www.businessinsider.com/erin-valenti-death-remains-mystery-2019-11

Persons of Interest: JJ Kardwell, Summit Partners, Zoom, Disney, Everstring Dean Jacobson, Summit Partners, Accel-KKR Managing Director Thomas Reardon, CTRL.labs & Microsoft Patrick Kaifosh, CTRL,labs Scott Rafferty, Ontocore Create Powerful conference

Doug Leone, Sequoia Capital Don Valentine, Sequoia Capital Jim Breyer, Breyer Capital

Eric Weinstein (Founders Fund & Palantir Technologies) Peter Thiel, (Founders Fund & Palantir Technologies) Harrison Weinstein, Stanford PhD & Erin’s husband Amir Khan, Ticker Ventures & partner

Distance from Erin's last cell call to her mother in Rochester to her dead body: https://www.google.com/maps/dir/6426+Menlo+Drive,+San+Jose,+CA/6615+Bose+Lane,+San+Jose,+CA/@37.2192324,-121.8690565,1283m/data=!3m2!1e3!4b1!4m13!4m12!1m5!1m1!1s0x808e3108ac3f5ad9:0xd6271bc2b7d555f8!2m2!1d-121.8617175!2d37.222926!1m5!1m1!1s0x808e310353784baf:0x60ada78d81881eae!2m2!1d-121.8674894!2d37.2156642?entry=ttu&g_ep=EgoyMDI0MTEyNC4xIKXMDSoASAFQAw%3D%3D

Distance from Erin's meeting with Dean Jacobson to her last words spoken: https://www.google.com/maps/dir/6426+Menlo+Drive,+San+Jose,+CA/2500+Sand+Hill+Road,+Menlo+Park,+CA/@37.3224346,-122.2023464,40984m/data=!3m2!1e3!4b1!4m13!4m12!1m5!1m1!1s0x808e3108ac3f5ad9:0xd6271bc2b7d555f8!2m2!1d-121.8617175!2d37.222926!1m5!1m1!1s0x808fa4e3882fe25b:0xdbcf2c0a11851b32!2m2!1d-122.2049126!2d37.4218054?entry=ttu&g_ep=EgoyMDI0MTEyNC4xIKXMDSoASAFQAw%3D%3D

Trip from Erin's meeting with Dean to the San Jose Airport:

https://www.google.com/maps/dir/San+Jose+Mineta+International+Airport+(SJC),+Airport+Boulevard,+San+Jose,+CA/2500+Sand+Hill+Road,+Menlo+Park,+CA/@37.3694521,-122.2294458,40959m/data=!3m2!1e3!4b1!4m13!4m12!1m5!1m1!1s0x808fcbc3fab3c59b:0xbcfa443f6df67e3e!2m2!1d-121.9285932!2d37.3635295!1m5!1m1!1s0x808fa4e3882fe25b:0xdbcf2c0a11851b32!2m2!1d-122.2049126!2d37.4218054?entry=ttu&g_ep=EgoyMDI0MTEyNC4xIKXMDSoASAFQAw%3D%3D

JJ Kardwell is in the Artificial Intelligence & PRIVATE EQUITY finance business: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kardwell

Dean Jacobson is a Managing Director at Accel-KKR. Prior to joining Accel-KKR, Dean was a Vice President with Summit Partners where he was involved in private equity investments in the technology and financial services sectors.

https://www.accel-kkr.com/team/jacobson/ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jim_Breyer https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thomas_Reardon https://www.linkedin.com/in/patrick-kaifosh-248b03b2 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eric_Weinstein https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peter_Thiel