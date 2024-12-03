Someone to Watch Over Me, Amy Winehouse

Someone to Watch Over Me by George Gershwin:
There's a saying old says that love is blind
Still we're often told "seek and ye shall find"
So I'm going to seek a certain lad I've had in mind
Looking everywhere, haven't found him yet
But he's a big affair I cannot forget
Only man I ever think of with regret
I'd like to add his initials to my monogram
Tell me where's the shepherd for this lost lamb
There's a somebody I'm longing to see
I hope that he turns out to be someone who’ll watch over me
I'm a little lamb who's lost in a wood
And I know I could always be good
To one who'll watch over me
Although he may not be the man some girls think of
As handsome to my heart
He’ll carry the key
Won't you tell him please to put on some speed
Follow my lead, oh how I need someone to watch over me.
Now he may not be the man some girls think of as handsome,
But to my heart he’ll carry the key
Won't you tell him please, put on some speed
Follow my lead, oh how I need someone to watch over me.
Just the one to watch over me!
