Someone to Watch Over Me, Amy Winehouse

Someone to Watch Over Me by George Gershwin:

There's a saying old says that love is blind

Still we're often told "seek and ye shall find"

So I'm going to seek a certain lad I've had in mind

Looking everywhere, haven't found him yet

But he's a big affair I cannot forget

Only man I ever think of with regret

I'd like to add his initials to my monogram

Tell me where's the shepherd for this lost lamb

There's a somebody I'm longing to see

I hope that he turns out to be someone who’ll watch over me

I'm a little lamb who's lost in a wood

And I know I could always be good

To one who'll watch over me

Although he may not be the man some girls think of

As handsome to my heart

He’ll carry the key

Won't you tell him please to put on some speed

Follow my lead, oh how I need someone to watch over me.

Now he may not be the man some girls think of as handsome,

But to my heart he’ll carry the key

Won't you tell him please, put on some speed

Follow my lead, oh how I need someone to watch over me.

Just the one to watch over me!