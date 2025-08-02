Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3
1

Preview video for Saturday's ZOOM Class

Reflections on the Devil’s Dictionary [From A to Z], An Essential Lexicon of Terminology
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Aug 02, 2025
3
1
Share
Transcript

ZERO TRUST ubiquitous MESH Networks (IoT), (IoE), (IoB), (IoC) are comprised of:

  • Invisible weapons for a quiet war. (Media conceals all reporting on these crimes)

  • MAC addresses for all biological creatures: Gene Edited DNA antennas.

  • Biodigital Security REAL ID, Military Level Access Clearance or Denial

  • Optical Energy Weapons (Photonics, Light Emitting Diodes)

    aka: Infrared light (invisible light)

  • Electronic Magnetic Frequencies, aka: 6G Submillimeter Microwave Radiation

    6G is Terahertz Radiation, submillimeter wave pulsing

  • PAVE PAWS pulsing for: Light, Sound, EMF (phased array weaponry)

  • Ultrasonic Acoustical Weapons

  • Ambient sentient Infrasound (silent sound waves), temperature, movement

  • Beam Bending, Beam steering, bandwidth dynamics

  • 7G MESH architecture is the combination of MIMs & MEMO SMART DUST Wireless Sensor Networks (WSN), Ring Cameras, LED streetlights SMART METERS, Drones over our homes, CubeSats high above & augmented people. Nodes on the Network for the IoE (Internet of Everything), IoB (Internet of Behavior/Compliance/Obedience/Retribution-Murder)

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Juxtaposition1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture