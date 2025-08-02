Preview video for Saturday's ZOOM Class

ZERO TRUST ubiquitous MESH Networks (IoT), (IoE), (IoB), (IoC) are comprised of:
Invisible weapons for a quiet war. (Media conceals all reporting on these crimes)
MAC addresses for all biological creatures: Gene Edited DNA antennas.
Biodigital Security REAL ID, Military Level Access Clearance or Denial
Optical Energy Weapons (Photonics, Light Emitting Diodes)
aka: Infrared light (invisible light)
Electronic Magnetic Frequencies, aka: 6G Submillimeter Microwave Radiation
6G is Terahertz Radiation, submillimeter wave pulsing
PAVE PAWS pulsing for: Light, Sound, EMF (phased array weaponry)
Ultrasonic Acoustical Weapons
Ambient sentient Infrasound (silent sound waves), temperature, movement
Beam Bending, Beam steering, bandwidth dynamics
7G MESH architecture is the combination of MIMs & MEMO SMART DUST Wireless Sensor Networks (WSN), Ring Cameras, LED streetlights SMART METERS, Drones over our homes, CubeSats high above & augmented people. Nodes on the Network for the IoE (Internet of Everything), IoB (Internet of Behavior/Compliance/Obedience/Retribution-Murder)
