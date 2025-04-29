Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Techno-Enslavement Systems with Sabrina Wallace (Molecular MAC addresses)

United Nations Agenda 2030 & WEF Biodigital Convergence Vernacular (Glossary of Terms)
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Apr 29, 2025
2
3
Share
Transcript

Global Information Grid (GIG) formerly known as Sentient World Simulation (SWS)

Sensor (GIG) Net-centric Warfare, trace, track & target for military drones. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Network-centric_warfare

Network-centric warfare, also known as net-centric warfare, is a military doctrine that aims to translate an information advantage into a competitive advantage through the computer networking of dispersed force.

Sensors, SMART DUST, META Materials, wireless sensor networks, aluminum chalk

Aglow is a radiation signature. Military Purpose is to Hunt the Target.

Electonic Warfare or Mosaic aka: Bio-surveillance security, remote murder

Under-the-Skin surveillance for Anthrax pretext for E-Medicine

Cognitive Electronic Warfare (CEW), DNA molecular engineering REAL ID.

MAC address means: Media Access Control. NIC means Network Interface Code.

Drones over your Home
Human Activity Recognition Radar
Cross Domain Biology, (Dominion or Empire)
Blood clotting weaponry
Havana Syndrome is radiation poisoning Photonics, Optogenetics, Ultrasonic weapons

United Nations (Geneva):
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_Nations_Economic_and_Social_Council
ITU International Telecommunications Union (Geneva Switzerland):
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/International_Telecommunication_Union
IEEE Institute of Electronics, Electrical Engineering (NYC):
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Institute_of_Electrical_and_Electronics_Engineers
FCC:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Federal_Communications_Commission
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Spectrum_(brand)

