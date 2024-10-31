Juxtaposition1’s Substack

The kidnapping of Emanuela Orlandi, 15, Vatican Bank Scandal & Paul Marcinkus

June 22, 1983, the kidnapping & disappearance of Emanuela Orland, age 15 in Rome after her flute lesson. Last seen alive at a bus stop one mile from the Vatican City.
Oct 31, 2024
Emanuela's father worked for the Bank of Vatican (SWISS Bank Authority). She lived inside the Holy City with her family. She was the youngest citizen of Vatican City.

Swiss Bank Authority Bank of Vatican (IOR): aka The Holy See
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Institute_for_the_Works_of_Religion
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paul_Marcinkus
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Banco_Ambrosiano

The Murder of John Paul I, September 28, 1978:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pope_John_Paul_I

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pope_John_Paul_II

The Murder of Milan Private Banker Roberto Calvi (City of London, June 17, 1982):
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Roberto_Calvi
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Banco_Ambrosiano
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carlo_De_Benedetti
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Licio_Gelli
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Propaganda_Due
The Geneva Swiss arrest of Licio Gelli (Masonic Boss of Roberto Clavi, Sept 1982)
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/obituaries/licio-gelli-businessman-who-became-the-puppet-master-of-the-sinister-rightwing-organisation-p2-a6783576.html

June 22, 1983, the kidnapping of Emanuela Orland, age 15 in Rome:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Disappearance_of_Emanuela_Orlandi
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Palazzo_Madama,_Rome

https://thecinemaholic.com/where-is-sabrina-minardi-now-emanuela-orlandi-update/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Enrico_De_Pedis
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Banda_della_Magliana

The Kidnapping route of Emanuela Orlandi from Rome to the Torvaianica Coast:
https://www.google.com/maps/dir/Palazzo+Madama,+P.za+Madama,+00186+Roma+RM,+Italy/Torvaianica,+Metropolitan+City+of+Rome+Capital,+Italy/@41.7663045,12.0810368,10z/data=!4m13!4m12!1m5!1m1!1s0x132f604fde0736f5:0x2eefce466e58bac5!2m2!1d12.47375!2d41.8992868!1m5!1m1!1s0x13259495b27fba5f:0xa364b19248f13614!2m2!1d12.4626387!2d41.6208388?entry=ttu

