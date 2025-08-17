Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1's Substack

The Media is ALWAYS WRONG! Media is Military Concealment

Mainstream Mockingbird Media lies 24-7 and mocks us all. So too does social media.
Aug 17, 2025
2
SWISS Banks & NATO Military Operate:

  • Fake News (Mockingbird Media)

  • Newspapers, Radio & Televison

  • Films, Documentaries & Netflix

  • Magazines & Book Publishing

  • School Book Publishing

  • Science & Medical Publishing

  • Fake Vaccines

  • United Nations, WEF, World Bank, IMF, BIS< Crypto, Gene Editing DNA

  • Hollywood Entertainment

  • Strip Clubs, Comedy venues & all PORN

  • Music & Theaters

  • Gladio Murder & assassination

  • Big Pharma & drug smuggling

  • All Universities

  • Human Augmentation, CRISPR Gene Editing & Zombie Apocalypse

  • 7G MESH wireless senor networks, SMART DUST, Ring Cameras, LED, Bluetooth, drones, CubeSats, all Military planes

