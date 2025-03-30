The Primal Forces of Nature (the natural order of things today)

My Channel is the Antidote for Poppycock Poison. Here you will find sanctuary in the facts & circumstances involving felony crimes against humanity.

Here we doggedly meddle with the Primal Forces of Nature with great zeal.

The term "meddled" refers to the act of interfering in something that is not one's concern or trying to influence a situation that does not involve you. It implies an unwarranted involvement in others' affairs or matters that do not pertain to you according to SWISS BANK AUTHORUTY.

We rebuke the Knights Templar fascist perversion, dogma, occultism & sociopathy.

Isaac Kappy (February 17, 1977 – May 13, 2019) was an American actor. He had roles in the films Thor (2011) and Terminator Salvation (2009) and in the AMC television series Breaking Bad. As a musician, Kappy played in the band Charles McMansion with Tom Sandoval. The group released one recording, the song "T.I.P." (an acronym for Touch in Public), and appeared on the reality show Vanderpump Rules. All PSYOPS repeats. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Isaac_Kappy

THE 2030 AGENDA FOR SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT, United Nations: https://sdgs.un.org/sites/default/files/publications/21252030%20Agenda%20for%20Sustainable%20Development%20web.pdf