American Idol Gladio Double Murders

American Idol music supervisor Robin Kaye and husband Thomas Deluca were killed in a shooting at their California home on July 10. Their bodies were found July 14th.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Us Weekly that male and female victims were found dead with possible gunshot wounds in their Encino home. Kaye and Deluca’s names weren’t released until later. They were both 70 years old at the time of the murders.

Robin Kaye worked as the music supervisor for singing competition American Idol for the last 15 seasons, or nearly 300 episodes, per her IMDB page.

'Robin will remain in our hearts forever and we share our deepest sympathy with her family and friends during this difficult time.'

Over the years, she won several Guild of Music Supervisors Awards for her work on the show.

Who Were Robin Kaye and Thomas Deluca?

Kaye worked as a music supervisor on American Idol for more than a decade prior to her death. Deluca, meanwhile, was signed by Epic Records in Los Angeles in the ‘90s as a solo music artist.