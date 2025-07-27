Juxtaposition1’s Substack

UN Agenda 2030 is TOKEN Obedience Credit Money Techno-enslavement

REAL ID, Molecular DNA Biosecurity ZERO TRUST, inescapable & ubiquitous.
Juxtaposition1
Jul 27, 2025
The Internet of Everything (IoE):

  • Computer to Brain interface

  • Machine to Machine interface

  • Peer to Peer interface (Augmented Nodes on the Network)

  • Verified Molecular DNA Verified Access Granted or Denial Alert (Code Red)

  • Walking Zombies, disabled cognition, awaiting commands. Human Antennas

  • Geneva World Bank Anthropology & Eugenics Programs. Global Authority.

  • United Nations Agenda 2030, Transhuman Sustainability Enslavement Program

  • Fascism & Hunger Game Districts & Geofenced Hamlets. (Electronic Corridors)

