Big Sand Box versus Small Sand Box (Censorship of Speech)

Juxtaposition1
Oct 06, 2024
3
1
There is no such thing as FREE SPEECH.

There is only COINTELPRO, pseudo public speech false narratives, and then private conversations.

PAY WALL to evade the Public Military Censorship & enemy troll BOTS.

