Big Sand Box versus Small Sand Box (Censorship of Speech)

Share this postJuxtaposition1’s SubstackBig Sand Box versus Small Sand Box (Censorship of Speech)Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript31Share this postJuxtaposition1’s SubstackBig Sand Box versus Small Sand Box (Censorship of Speech)Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore31Big Sand Box versus Small Sand Box (Censorship of Speech)Juxtaposition1Oct 06, 202431Share this postJuxtaposition1’s SubstackBig Sand Box versus Small Sand Box (Censorship of Speech)Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore31ShareTranscriptThere is no such thing as FREE SPEECH.There is only COINTELPRO, pseudo public speech false narratives, and then private conversations. PAY WALL to evade the Public Military Censorship & enemy troll BOTS.Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postJuxtaposition1’s SubstackBig Sand Box versus Small Sand Box (Censorship of Speech)Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreJuxtaposition1’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsJuxtaposition1Recent PostsSWISS BANK AUTHORITY owns you & all your property3 hrs ago • Juxtaposition1NATO Gladio killed Targeted Individual JFK (Masonic Pyramid Park)9 hrs ago • Juxtaposition1MEDIA conceals Military felony crimes & Gladio murders (Occultism)9 hrs ago • Juxtaposition1Mary Pinchot Meyer's Murder (JFK lover)12 hrs ago • Juxtaposition1Our Secret Society, (Old World Order) Pt 112 hrs ago • Juxtaposition1Monica Lewinsky, Portrait of COINTELPROApr 11 • Juxtaposition1COVID Pimp Dr John Campbell, Odious Rat FinkApr 11 • Juxtaposition1Instagram, META-Facebook & YouTube censorship channels Apr 11 • Juxtaposition1
Share this post