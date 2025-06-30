Course Syllabus for Juxta's Zoom Classes

Be on time. Be dressed appropriately. Be prepared to answer questions on the topic.

July 2nd, Wednesday night: Human Augmentation (Synthetic Biology), CubeSats, MEMS & MIMOS, Wireless Sensors Networks, SMART DUST, MAC address, IoE MESH, United Nations Agenda 2030, One World Governance, Social Obedience Mandates, Pacification & Control, Geofencing, ISTAR Eyes in the Sky.

July 3rd, Thursday night: The Gladio murder of Erin Valenti, 33 in Silicon Valley on October 7, 2019. found Saturday morning October 12, 2019, at 6615 Bose Lane Almaden, San Jose. Last seen alive on Monday October 7, 2019, at 3pm at 2500 Sand Hill Road at Accel-KKR Private Bank. (Tinker Ventures, Google Ventures, Amazon Alexa Fund, Jim Breyer Capital, Microsoft, Paul Allen Vulcan Capital, Thomas Reardon, Dean Jacobson, JJ Cardwell, KKR, Kleiner Perkins, Sequoia Capital, Facebook & CTRL.labs META)

July 5th, Saturday night: Merchants Exchange Banking, Money System, Correspondent Banks, Central Bank satellites, World Bank, IMF, BIS, CBDC programmable money, Crypto Currency programmable money, Hyperledger systems, Zug Switzerland Gene Editing & Crypto, Central Control over all social credit. Social Obedience Credit TOKENS. A TOKENIZED & SMART economy. A society of Techno-enslavement equipped with Hunger Game Entertainment & Door Dash.