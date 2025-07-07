Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
1
2

BioTechnoenslavement (Cognitive Electronic Warfare) Zero Trust Policy

Neuromodulation & Human Augmentation WBAN tethered to the IoE 24-7, ZERO TRUST
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Jul 07, 2025
1
2
Share

Cognitive warfare (CW) consists of any military activities, conducted in synchronization with other instruments of power, affecting attitudes and behaviors, by influencing, protecting, or disrupting individual, group, or population level cognition, to gain an advantage over an adversary. It is an extension of form of information warfare using propaganda and disinformation.

Today we reside within Hunger Game Hamlets of 7G MESH Network of Radiation from:

  • EMF (Electromagnetic Frequency)

  • Photonics (Light Emitting Diodes LED)

  • Ultrasonics (Sound & voice activated systems, Ring Cameras)

  • PAVE PAWS & Neuromodulation (Scintillation, charging of particles, pulsing energy)

  • SMART METERS, LED streetlights, Ring Cameras, Drones above, SMART DUST air polluted with Wireless Sensors, MEMS, MIMOS, water, soil & CubeSats high above.

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Juxtaposition1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture