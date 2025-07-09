Radiation Poison is Bird Flu, M-Pox & COVID-19 Omicron. (Havana Syndrome)

Mockingbird Media presented fake pandemics require fake doctors!

Tony Fauci, Jane Rubenstein, CDC Rochelle Walensky, CDC Mandy Cohen, AFD Simone Gold, Robert Malone, 911 Richard Gage, Hoover Vic Hanson, YouTube John Campbell, Napolitano-Jeffery Sachs, Oprah Dr Phil, MTV Loveline Drew Pinsky, Clueless Wizard of Dr. Oz, TV Sex Therapist Ruth Westheimer, Tune-in & drop-out LSD Mavin UCB Timothy Leary, Stanford LSD Richard Albert, Harvard dropout Bill Gates, non-technology Stanford clone Peter Thiel, forked tongue RFKJ, and the blithering imbecile Weinstein brothers.

None discuss 6G Terahertz, neuromodulation, wireless sensor networks. Clueless & dangerous fake health experts who must be ignored.