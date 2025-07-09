aka: The Sentient Intelligence System

Net-Centric Warfare was formerly known as: Sentient Intelligence System of 7G MESH (WSN) wireless sensor networks:

The Global Brain Project (SCGB): Simons Collaboration on the Global Brain (One World Governance AI)

Kristofer S. J. Pister ("Kris Pister") is a professor of electrical engineering and computer sciences at University of California, Berkeley and the founder and CTO of Dust Networks. He is known for his academic work on Microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), their simulation (the SUGAR MEMS simulator), his work on Smartdust, and his membership in the JASON Defense Advisory Group. He is the son of former Berkeley Dean of Engineering and former UC Chancellor Karl Pister.

Prior to that he was a professor at the University of California Los Angeles. Dust Networks was then bought by Linear but still kept its original name (Dust Networks).