From Olympic Doping to the Global Brain Project (SWISS BANKING)

Neuromodulation & Human Augmentation WBAN tethered to the IoE 24-7, ZERO TRUST:

Cognitive warfare (CW) consists of any military activities, conducted in synchronization with other instruments of power, affecting attitudes and behaviors, by influencing, protecting, or disrupting individual, group, or population level cognition, to gain an advantage over an adversary. It is an extension of form of information warfare using propaganda and disinformation.

Today we reside within Hunger Game Hamlets of 7G MESH Network of Radiation from: