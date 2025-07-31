He whom controls the GOLD makes all the rules. That’s the teaching lesson here.

Shane Devon Tamar, 27, is alleged to use a NATO AR-15 with suppressor silencer to kill two lobby guards Didarul Islam, 36, Aland Etienne, 46, & a YALE University alum Jewish Princess on the lobby level at or around 6:25pm with thirty witnesses present.

Wesley LePatner, 43, a Blackstone executive with deep ties to Jewish communal organizations in New York City, was killed in the Monday shooting at the firm’s Midtown headquarters, the company confirmed on Tuesday.

LePatner, née Mittman, was the global head of Core+ Real Estate at Blackstone and CEO of Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, according to Blackstone’s website. A Yale graduate, she joined the company in 2014 after more than a decade at Goldman Sachs.

She had two children, served on the board of trustees at the Abraham Joshua Heschel School, a pluralistic Jewish day school in New York, and she joined the board of trustees at UJA-Federation of New York earlier this month as well as the Met Art Museum. She also led a “solidarity mission” to Israel for the United Jewish Appeal.

The killer then used the security REAL ID ONLY ELEVATOR to ride up to the 33rd floor, murder another Jewish woman, Julia Hyman, 27 and then wound Craig Clementi, 41. We are told that the killer then committed suicide but was not shot in the head. This media presented story seems completely implausible.

Tamura attended high school in Southern California, where he played football, according to his former teammates, who said they were stunned to learn he was a suspect in the shooting.

“You never would have thought violence was something you’d associate with him,” former classmate Caleb Clarke said. “Everything he said was a joke.”

Shane Devon Tamura transferred to Granada Hills Charter School in Granada Hills, a neighborhood in Los Angeles, in 2015 when he was a senior, coming from a school in Santa Clarita, Clarke said.

Husband of Wesley LePatner was also a YALE University alumni, Evan LePatner, 43. Evan Harris LePatner is the Founder and Managing Partner of Courizon Partners. Mr. LePatner most recently served as a Partner at Gamut Capital Management, where he led the Building Products, Chemicals, Industrials, Metals and Consumer/Retail sectors. Previously, Mr. LePatner spent nearly a dozen years at KPS Capital Partners, where he was responsible for identifying, executing and managing control private equity investments across the Industrial and Consumer sectors. Prior to KPS, he was an Associate at Kohlberg & Company. Mr. LePatner began his career as an Analyst in the Investment Banking Division at Citigroup. He graduated from Yale University with a BA with Distinction in Political Science. In addition to NYPEN, Mr. LePatner is active with a number of institutions and philanthropic organizations, including Yale University, the Mount Sinai Health System and the American Enterprise Institute.