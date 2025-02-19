Geneva Switzerland NATO decides your Hunger Game control-weapon policies:

(WSN) Wireless Sensor Networks of breathable air pollution and blinding sun glare. Photonics, Acoustics and Magnetic Resonance Direct Energy Weapons.

International Health Regulations (IHR): IHR stands for International Health Regulations (2005). It is an international treaty coordinated by the World Health Organization (WHO) that aims to keep the world informed about public health risks and events1. The IHR (2005) is legally binding, and all countries must report events of international public health importance. In German, "ihr" means "her". https://defensebridge.com/article/electronic-warfare-the-silent-battlefield-of-the-future-explained.html

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_War_I https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_War_II https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cold_War https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vietnam_War https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rwandan_Civil_War https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Iraq_War https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/War_in_Afghanistan_(2001%E2%80%932021)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/COVID-19_pandemic https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_Health_Organization https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Centers_for_Disease_Control_and_Prevention https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_Economic_Forum https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Klaus_Schwab

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kleiner_Perkins https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sequoia_Capital https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kohlberg_Kravis_Roberts https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jim_Breyer https://breyercapital.com/jim-breyer/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Smartdust https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dust_Networks

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Palantir_Technologies https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nvidia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/DARPA https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/High-frequency_Active_Auroral_Research_Program https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Technological_singularity