Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
3

The Singularity (United Nations Agenda 2030)

Geneva based NATO, WHO, ITU, CERN, World Banking & WEF manages all eugenics polices.
Juxtaposition1
Feb 20, 2025
1
3
Share
Transcript

The end of Humanity as we once knew it. Geneva Switzerland UN Directive promulgated under One World Governance: https://sdgs.un.org/sites/default/files/publications/21252030%20Agenda%20for%20Sustainable%20Development%20web.pdf

The singularity is a hypothetical future point in time at which technological growth becomes uncontrollable and irreversible, resulting in unforeseeable consequences for human civilization. It refers to the point in time when the development of robotics and intelligent machines will become uncontrollable, and artificial intelligence will be able to surpass the brain power of humans and will be able to evolve on its own. Singularities are also common in the mathematics that physicists use to understand the universe, and they are places where the mathematics "misbehave," typically by generating infinitely large values. In scientific terms, a gravitational singularity is a location where the quantities that are used to measure the gravitational field become infinite in a way that does not depend on the coordinate system. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Technological_singularity

Doctor Jane Ruby from the Stew Peters Show is a Jewish Zionist: https://odysee.com/@TheZionistInspector:0/YouCut_20220808_014353624:4

World Economic Forum (WEF), Leadership and Governance: (Global Governance) https://en.whttps://www.weforum.org/about/leadership-and-governance/ikipedia.org/wiki/Global_governance

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Klaus_Schwab https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_Economic_Forum https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Think_tank

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_Nations https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/International_Court_of_Justice https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/NATO https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/International_Telecommunication_Union https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/CERN https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Large_Hadron_Collider https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_Food_Programme https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_Health_Organization https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_Nations_Economic_and_Social_Council

Juxtaposition1’s Substack
Juxtaposition1’s Substack
Authors
Juxtaposition1
Recent Posts
RED CROSS, Red Herring, Frank Bullitt & OJ Simpson
  Juxtaposition1
Yellow Dresses & Yellow Sedans (Abigail Folger & Sharon Tate)
  Juxtaposition1
The Conversation-Gene Hackman, (Surveillance 1974)
  Juxtaposition1
Military Occult Rituals, (examples) SRA & Monarch Mind Control
  Juxtaposition1
Gematria & Gladio Murders, (examples) Pt 2
  Juxtaposition1
Gematria & Gladio Murders, (examples) Pt 1
  Juxtaposition1
JFK Gladio Murder, Phillip Willis, Evidence Dismissed
  Juxtaposition1
Techno-enslavement, 7G MESH Net-Centric Warfare (SMART DUST) Pt 2
  Juxtaposition1