Consensus Reality, Dreamlike Fantasy

The red pill and blue pill are metaphorical terms representing a choice between learning an unsettling or life-changing truth by taking the red pill or remaining in the unquestioned experience of an illusion appearing as ordinary reality with the blue pill. The pills were used as props in the 1999 film The Matrix.

Historians of film note that the trope of a "red pill" as decisive in a return to reality made its first appearance in the 1990 film Total Recall, which has a scene where the hero (played by Arnold Schwarzenegger) is asked to swallow a red pill in order to symbolize his desire to return to reality from a dream-like fantasy.

The Black Pill or Blackpilled is a metaphorical term often used to describe a set of beliefs often linked to nihilism, fatalism and defeatism. Online, the "black pill" is commonly associated with incels and 4chan users described referred to as "doomers". While the red pill is often used in the context of men's rights or right-wing politics, the black pill is typically used in more general existential contexts.

Fake Reality examples:

Lance Pharmstrong, Bruce Jenner, Marion Jones, Pete Rose, Michael Vick, Tori Edwards, Alex Roidriguez, Jan Ulrich, Marco Pantani, Lyle Alzado, Barry Bonds.

Arnold Schwarzenegger & Jesse Ventura doped Governors.

Lee Oswald, James Earl Ray, Sirhan Sirhan, Charlie Manson, rodent droppings, manic episode, fake drownings, fake suicides.

“Remember the Maine and to Hell with Spain”, Bay of Pigs, Gulf of Tonkin, 911, COVID-REAL ID & JAB pretexts.

Masking, 6-feet social distancing, shelter in place, condensation trails but no SMART DUST wireless sensor networks. 5-G whilst ignoring the 7-G MESH deployments.

Ten million people believing in a lie does not make it true. Consensus Reality is fake.