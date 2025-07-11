Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1's Substack

Biosecurity means tethered to the Cloud (Global Information Grid or GiG)

6G Terahertz Electromagnetic Radiation cooking us from the inside out.
Jul 11, 2025
REAL ID tagged to your bone marrow DNA MAC (Media Access Control) means:

Techno enslavement for the clueless profane sheep of the SWISS Hunger Games.

Cooking us from the inside out!

