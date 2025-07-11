Biosecurity means tethered to the Cloud (Global Information Grid or GiG)

Share this postJuxtaposition1’s SubstackBiosecurity means tethered to the Cloud (Global Information Grid or GiG)Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:002Share this postJuxtaposition1’s SubstackBiosecurity means tethered to the Cloud (Global Information Grid or GiG)Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11Biosecurity means tethered to the Cloud (Global Information Grid or GiG)6G Terahertz Electromagnetic Radiation cooking us from the inside out.Juxtaposition1Jul 11, 20252Share this postJuxtaposition1’s SubstackBiosecurity means tethered to the Cloud (Global Information Grid or GiG)Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11ShareREAL ID tagged to your bone marrow DNA MAC (Media Access Control) means:Techno enslavement for the clueless profane sheep of the SWISS Hunger Games.Cooking us from the inside out!Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postJuxtaposition1’s SubstackBiosecurity means tethered to the Cloud (Global Information Grid or GiG)Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreJuxtaposition1’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsJuxtaposition1Recent PostsHuman Augmentation is Neuromodulation18 hrs ago • Juxtaposition1Captain Kirk Bill Shatner: Beam me up Scotty!Jul 10 • Juxtaposition1Murder of Nerine Kidd & the complicity of William Shatner. (Captain Kirk)Jul 10 • Juxtaposition1Radiation Poison is Bird Flu, M-Pox & COVID-19 Omicron. (Havana Syndrome)Jul 9 • Juxtaposition1Natalie Wood made "Brainstorm". Today we have Netcentric Warfare (1981 vs 2025)Jul 9 • Juxtaposition1Massive MIMOs & MEMs (Wireless Sensors) Techno Enslavement MESHJul 9 • Juxtaposition1The Global Brain Project (SCGB)Jul 8 • Juxtaposition1
Share this post