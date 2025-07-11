Human Augmentation is Neuromodulation

Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats, is the acronym CRISPR.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a Swiss–American biotechnology company headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. The company does business as CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc. in the United States. It was one of the first companies formed to utilize the CRISPR gene editing platform to develop medicines for the treatment of various rare and common diseases. The company has approximately 500 employees and has offices in Zug, Switzerland, Boston, Massachusetts, San Francisco, California and London, United Kingdom. Its manufacturing facility in Framingham, Massachusetts won the Facilities of the Year Award (FOYA) award in 2022. The company’s lead program, exagamglogene autotemcel, or exa-cel (formerly CTX001), was granted regulatory approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in December 2023.

The Flatiron Institute is an American internal research division of the Simons Foundation, launched in 2016. The mission of the Flatiron Institute is to advance scientific research through computational methods, including data analysis, theory, modeling, and simulation. The Flatiron Institute was dedicated with a ceremony on September 6, 2017. and takes its name from the Flatiron District in New York City where it is based.

The Flatiron Institute comprises five centers for computational science: the Center for Computational Astrophysics (CCA); the Center for Computational Biology (CCB); the Center for Computational Quantum Physics (CCQ); the Center for Computational Mathematics (CCM); and the Center for Computational Neuroscience (CCN). It also has a Scientific Computing Core (SCC) that manages the institutes computational resources and provides software development expertise. In addition to the permanent computational centers, the institute has also started the Initiative for Computational Catalysis (ICC), a 10-year effort to develop computational techniques enabling the rational design of catalysts.

