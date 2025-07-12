Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Electromagnetic Radiation is COVID, Bird Flu, Monkey Pox aka: Neuromodulation

EMF radiation became: Photonics, Ultrasonics, EMF, PAVE PAWS weapons for Human Husbandry Eugenics.
Juxtaposition1
Jul 12, 2025
Cooking us from the inside out!

Get your Bird Flu booster! Cook faster.

Human Augmentation is Neuromodulation

Juxtaposition1
·
Jul 11
Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats, is the acronym CRISPR.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a Swiss–American biotechnology company headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. The company does business as CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc. in the United States. It was one of the first companies formed to utilize the CRISPR gene editing platform to develop medicines for the treatment of various rare and common diseases. The company has approximately 500 employees and has offices in Zug, Switzerland, Boston, Massachusetts, San Francisco, California and London, United Kingdom. Its manufacturing facility in Framingham, Massachusetts won the Facilities of the Year Award (FOYA) award in 2022. The company’s lead program, exagamglogene autotemcel, or exa-cel (formerly CTX001), was granted regulatory approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in December 2023.

