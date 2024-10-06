Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

Dirty Harry, Clint Eastwood, age 94 & gf Christina Sandera dead at age 61

another dead GF, no disclosure of her COVID VAX status, heart failure at age 61
Juxtaposition1
Oct 06, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

SFPD Inspector Harry Callahan
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dirty_Harry
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dave_Toschi

A psychopathic sniper, later referred to as "Scorpio", shoots a woman while she swims in a San Francisco skyscraper rooftop pool. He leaves behind a threatening letter demanding he be paid $100,000 or he will kill more people. The note is found by SFPD Inspector Harry Callahan, who is investigating the killing. The mayor teams up with the police to track down the killer; to stall for time, he agrees to Scorpio's demand over Callahan's objections. Signs & Symbols are all over the Dirty Harry Film.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Personal_life_of_Clint_Eastwood
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Clint_Eastwood
https://www.beliefnet.com/celebrity-faith-database/e/clint-eastwood.aspx

https://www.legacy.com/us/obituaries/sfgate/name/ines-folger-obituary?id=24710430
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_McNamara

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crissy_Field
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Naval_Air_Station_Alameda
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hamilton_Army_Airfield

Juxtaposition1’s Substack
Juxtaposition1’s Substack
Authors
Juxtaposition1
Recent Posts
SMART Hamlets (Techno Enslavement KILL BOXES)
  Juxtaposition1
Non-Compliance TOKEN CREDIT Control Policy
  Juxtaposition1
TOKEN CREDIT (Programmable Controlled Money Privileges)
  Juxtaposition1
LED Military Weapon streetlights & headlights (Photonics)
  Juxtaposition1
SMART Hamlets (mapped KILL GRIDS) Pt 2
  Juxtaposition1
SMART Hamlets (mapped KILL GRIDS) Pt 1
  Juxtaposition1
The Havana Syndrome (EMF, Photonics, Ultrasound, SMART METERS, LED DEWs)
  Juxtaposition1
JFK, Permandex & Clay Shaw
  Juxtaposition1