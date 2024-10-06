Dirty Harry, Clint Eastwood, age 94 & gf Christina Sandera dead at age 61

SFPD Inspector Harry Callahan

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dirty_Harry

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dave_Toschi

A psychopathic sniper, later referred to as "Scorpio", shoots a woman while she swims in a San Francisco skyscraper rooftop pool. He leaves behind a threatening letter demanding he be paid $100,000 or he will kill more people. The note is found by SFPD Inspector Harry Callahan, who is investigating the killing. The mayor teams up with the police to track down the killer; to stall for time, he agrees to Scorpio's demand over Callahan's objections. Signs & Symbols are all over the Dirty Harry Film.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Personal_life_of_Clint_Eastwood

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Clint_Eastwood

https://www.beliefnet.com/celebrity-faith-database/e/clint-eastwood.aspx

https://www.legacy.com/us/obituaries/sfgate/name/ines-folger-obituary?id=24710430

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_McNamara

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crissy_Field

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Naval_Air_Station_Alameda

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hamilton_Army_Airfield