SWISS United Nations Agenda 2030
REAL ID mandates?
COVID hoax worldwide military emergency status
Experimental vaccines with ZERO clinical trials & 24-7 pimped by Mockingbird Media.
Lying medical doctors, nurses & acute care administrators
Polluted skies, SMART DUST, MEMS & MIMOS, Sensory Swarm
C-40 Climate Action Agenda policies for all towns, cities & hamlets
7G MESH aluminum chalk wireless sensor networks?
SMART METERS, LED streetlights, Ring Cameras, Drones overhead?
Flak jacketed heavily armed police.
Urban downtowns ghosted & destroyed & boarded up.
Small businesses destroyed & replaced by vacant space
Insolvent fake nations, Greece, Spain, Italy, Argentina, France to USA
Hollywood Entertainment ignoring reality
News Media concealing reality and pimping false narratives
Sports Entertainment ignoring steroids, doping, rigged games & selling Woke.
ICE, TSA, NATO soldiers, clueless sheriff deputies, armed National Guardsmen deployed.
Lockdowns routine and normalized
Travel restrictions secured ports & airports & yet illegal immigrants rampant.
Dee Nile, a river in Africa and a psychogenic illness.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
Do you see the RED FLAGS?
Do your augmented neighbors notice their Truman Show life?
Sep 01, 2025
Juxtaposition1’s Substack Podcast
Human Augmentation, UN Agenda 2030, Molecular Communication, Neuromodulation, Precision Medicine Weapons, NATO Gladio Killers and Murder Most Foul.Human Augmentation, UN Agenda 2030, Molecular Communication, Neuromodulation, Precision Medicine Weapons, NATO Gladio Killers and Murder Most Foul.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post