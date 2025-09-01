Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Do you see the RED FLAGS?

Do your augmented neighbors notice their Truman Show life?
Sep 01, 2025
  • SWISS United Nations Agenda 2030

  • REAL ID mandates?

  • COVID hoax worldwide military emergency status

  • Experimental vaccines with ZERO clinical trials & 24-7 pimped by Mockingbird Media.

  • Lying medical doctors, nurses & acute care administrators

  • Polluted skies, SMART DUST, MEMS & MIMOS, Sensory Swarm

  • C-40 Climate Action Agenda policies for all towns, cities & hamlets

  • 7G MESH aluminum chalk wireless sensor networks?

  • SMART METERS, LED streetlights, Ring Cameras, Drones overhead?

  • Flak jacketed heavily armed police.

  • Urban downtowns ghosted & destroyed & boarded up.

  • Small businesses destroyed & replaced by vacant space

  • Insolvent fake nations, Greece, Spain, Italy, Argentina, France to USA

  • Hollywood Entertainment ignoring reality

  • News Media concealing reality and pimping false narratives

  • Sports Entertainment ignoring steroids, doping, rigged games & selling Woke.

  • ICE, TSA, NATO soldiers, clueless sheriff deputies, armed National Guardsmen deployed.

  • Lockdowns routine and normalized

  • Travel restrictions secured ports & airports & yet illegal immigrants rampant.

  • Dee Nile, a river in Africa and a psychogenic illness.

