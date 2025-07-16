Encino Gladio Murders (San Fernado Valley)

Gadio double homicide in a walled compound: 4743 White Oak Avenue, Encino, SFV.

Police say that an arrest has been made after an "American Idol" executive and her husband were shot and killed in their Encino home, a show spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday.

American Idol executive Robin Kaye and her husband were found murdered inside their multi-million-dollar Los Angeles home Monday, and now police are trying to piece together what exactly happened.

Kaye and her husband, Thomas Deluca, were pronounced dead inside their house in the Encino section of LA while authorities were conducting a welfare check Monday afternoon, authorities have confirmed.

A suspect has been arrested, and police believe the couple was shot and killed after interrupting a burglary at their home.

Police found Kaye and Deluca, both 70, with gunshot wounds to the head. The couple had not been seen for several days, and officers discovered them during a welfare check at the home in the 4700 block of White Oak Avenue.

TMZ reported, citing unnamed police sources, that the couple was found in different rooms of their home. Blood was spotted at the front entrance, according to the website’s report.

Robin Kaye, who worked as a music supervisor on the long-running singing competition show, started working on the now-ABC-produced series more than a decade ago.

Previous resident of 4743 White oak was murdered in Chicago on December 8, 2019: