Juxtaposition Library Highlighted Videos

Captain Kirk & Nerine Kidd, Beam Me Up Scotty! (murder at 3674 Berry Drive, 911 Emergency call recording)

3674 Berry Drive, Studio City on August 9, 1999, Nerine Kidd found dead in his pool.

The News Benders, (30-Minute Theater)

Our fake news events are scripted five years in advance by passive aggressive people.

The Fabric of our Society is a MATRIX of Mendacity (The Clyde Beatty Circus)

Mass Media presentations are 100% fake. Circus Clown crisis actors present Poppycock.

Human Augmentation, (SynBio-Zero Trust)

Biodigital Convergence, The Great Reset, The Singularity, United Nations Agenda 2030

REAL ID Hyperledger Social CREDIT, (ZERO TRUST DNA Verified)

Blockchain, distributed ledgers, VERIFIED, KYC (know your customer). No Privacy Crypto or CBDC matters not. Same architecture.

Stone Mountain Georgia, body disposal report

Our In-field sleuth, Chattahoochee Lee presents his interim investigative report.