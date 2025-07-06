Educational Classes for: July 9, 10 & 12th

Schedules Zoom Classes for July: 9th, 10th & 12th. Open to all members.

Wednesday evening: Mysterious murder of Nerine Kidd Shatner on August 9, 1999, at the deep end of William Shatner’s swimming pool. *The 30-year anniversary of the murder of Sharon Tate”

Thursday evening: Human Augmentation, weekly series on 7G MESH, REAL ID, DNA-MAC addresses, techno-enslavement ZERO TRUST military system.

Saturday evening: Debunking the Manson Family PSYOPS Media Mendacity. Focusing on the KILL BOXES, the victims, the motives, the methods & means of the Gladio murders, as well as many of the Media Circus Clowns who concealed all the material facts for over 55-years. From Evelle Younger & Aaron Stovitz to Paul Caruso to Lawrence Schiller to Joan Didion to CIA Curt Gentry, Vincient Bugliosi to Ed Sanders to Barry Dubin, known professionally as Nikolas Schreck to Tom O’Neill-Joe Rogan to Geraldo Rivera & Larry King.

Zoom links to be posted here in the comments section.