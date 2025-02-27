Gene Hackman & Betsy Arakawa, The Rapture (Gladio Murders)

NORTH AMERICAN ENGLISH (the Rapture): (according to some millenarian teaching) the transporting of believers to heaven at the Second Coming of Christ: "thousands of Christians gathered outside Rochester and other cities, awaiting the Rapture": https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rapture_(Blondie_song)

Rapture lyrics; A Song by Blondie

Toe to toe Dancing very close Barely breathing Almost comatose Wall to wall People hypnotized And they're stepping lightly Hang each night in rapture Back to back Sacroiliac Spineless movement and a wild attack Face to face Sadly solitude And it's finger popping 24 hours shopping in rapture Fab Five Freddie told me everybody's fly DJ's spinnin' are savin' my mind Flash is fast, Flash is cool Francois sais pas, flashé no do

And you don't stop Sure shot Go out to the parking lot And you get in your car and drive real far And you drive all night and then you see a light And it comes right down and lands on the ground And out comes a man from Mars And you try to run but he's got a gun And he shoots you dead and he eats your head Then you're in the man from Mars You go out at night eatin' cars You eat Cadillacs, Lincolns too Mercurys and Subarus And you don't stop, you keep on eatin' cars Then when there's no more cars

You go out at night and eat up bars, Where the people meet, Face to face Dance cheek to cheek, One to one, Man to man, Dance toe to toe Don't move too slow, 'Cause the man from Mars is through with cars He's eatin' bars, yeah, wall to wall, Door to door, Hall to hall He's gonna eat 'em all

Rapture, Be pure Take a tour through the sewer, Don't strain your brain, Paint a train You'll be singin' in the rain I said, "Don't stop, do punk rock" Well, now you see what you wanna be Just have your party on TV 'Cause the man from Mars won't eat up bars Where the TV's on

Now he's gone back up to space Where he won't have a hassle with the human race, Send hip-hop and you don't stop Just blast off, Sure shot, 'Cause the man from Mars Stopped eatin' cars and eatin' bars And now he only eats guitars Get up!

Confirming their deaths, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said in a statement: "On February 26, 2025, at approximately 1:45 p.m., Santa Fe County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to an address on Old Sunset Trail in Hyde Park where Gene Hackman, 95 and his wife Betsy Arakawa, 64 and a dog were found deceased.

"Foul play is not suspected as a factor in those deaths at this time however exact cause of death has not been determined. This is an active and ongoing investigation by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office." https://www.hellomagazine.com/homes/816924/inside-gene-hackman-santa-fe-home-with-wife-betsy/

Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman, wife Betsy Arakawa found dead in their Mountaintop 12-acre Estate: https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/celebrities/2025/02/27/gene-hackman-wife-betsy-arakawa-found-dead-in-new-mexico-home/80652651007/

Hollywood star Gene Hackman spent decades perfecting his 12-acre New Mexico hideaway home where he lived a reclusive life far from the glitz of the movie business - and where he was found dead today with his wife Betsy Arakawa and their dog. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14442643/inside-Gene-Hackman-compound-dead-wife-dog.html

Who Was Gene Hackman’s Wife Betsy Arakawa? Everything to Know About the Classical Pianist (former part-time fitness gym employee):

https://www.eonline.com/news/1414032/who-was-gene-hackmans-wife-betsy-arakawa-everything-to-know-about-the-classical-pianist

Though Hackman and Arakawa don't have children together, she is a stepmom to the Heartbreakers star's three kids from his previous marriage to Maltese: son Christopher Allen and daughters Leslie Anne and Elizabeth Jean. https://people.com/gene-hackman-wife-betsy-arakawa-dies-dog-santa-fe-dead-7502240

Distance from downtown Santa Fe to the Hyde Park murder scene: https://www.google.com/maps/dir/Hyde+Memorial+State+Park,+740+Hyde+Park+Rd,+Santa+Fe,+NM+87501/Santa+Fe,+NM/@35.7100028,-105.9474582,20924m/data=!3m1!1e3!4m13!4m12!1m5!1m1!1s0x87184d9b7a94a1a9:0x295d51e82fe6b9f1!2m2!1d-105.8356138!2d35.7375641!1m5!1m1!1s0x87185043e79852a9:0x8c902373fd88df40!2m2!1d-105.937799!2d35.6869752?entry=ttu&g_ep=EgoyMDI1MDIyNS4wIKXMDSoASAFQAw%3D%3D