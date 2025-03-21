Playback speed
Hiding in Plain View, (Signs & Symbols)

SWISS BANK AUTHORITY laughing in our faces. Pledge your Allegiance to Masonic flag, Face Diapers, Voting Rituals, Obelisks to steroid Roman Circuses.
Juxtaposition1
Mar 21, 2025
1
Transcript

UC Santa Cruz PhD Brett Weinstein's Podcast is called: The Dark Horse Podcast

Jewish COINTELPRO crisis actors:
Eric Weinstein (Harvard, DARPA, DOD, NATO Palantir private banker)
Brett Weinstein (UCSC, Dark Horse Podcast social influencer)
Harrison Weinstein (Erin Valenti's husband)
Harvey Weinstein: an American former film producer and convicted sex offender. In 1979, Weinstein and his brother, Bob Weinstein, co-founded the entertainment company Miramax.
Robert Weinstein, partner in Miramax Hollywood.

Tune in. Turn on. Drop Out. ARMY INTEL West Point Academy, Timothy Leary

Stew Peters: April Fools! 4-1-80 comports to #13 Unity amongst Masons (Stupiders)

Masonic Number 7: Perfection & Completion

Masonic Number 9:
Represents the nine Masonic virtues, including Purity, Silence, Faith, Honor, Wisdom, Strength, Beauty, Justice, and Prudence.

Masonic Number 11:
Divine order within nature. A new beginning, the start of a journey, or spiritual awakening. Symbolizing the pillars of strength on which Masonry is built.

Masonic Number 13: Unity Amongst Masons

Masonic Number 33: Highest order of unity, strength & enlightenment

Masonic Number 3333: Unity, strength & enlightenment, emphasized

Masonic Number 666: Living, seeing, & hearing

Masonic Number 999: Change of Cycle, META, Dead, Death

Behold a Pale Horse: META, Dead, Death

