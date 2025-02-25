Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Lying in Wait, (a Grand Conspiracy)

They are all in on it. 100% of Media are bald-face liars & concealment COINTELTPRO.
Juxtaposition1
Feb 25, 2025
∙ Paid
4
6
Share

The Matrix is a 1999 science fiction action film written and directed by the Wachowskis. It is the first installment in the Matrix film series, starring Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss, Hugo Weaving, and Joe Pantoliano. It depicts a dystopian future in which humanity is unknowingly trapped inside the Matrix, a simulated reality create…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Juxtaposition1’s Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Juxtaposition1’s Substack
Juxtaposition1’s Substack
Authors
Juxtaposition1
Recent Posts
RED CROSS, Red Herring, Frank Bullitt & OJ Simpson
  Juxtaposition1
Yellow Dresses & Yellow Sedans (Abigail Folger & Sharon Tate)
  Juxtaposition1
The Conversation-Gene Hackman, (Surveillance 1974)
  Juxtaposition1
Military Occult Rituals, (examples) SRA & Monarch Mind Control
  Juxtaposition1
Gematria & Gladio Murders, (examples) Pt 2
  Juxtaposition1
Gematria & Gladio Murders, (examples) Pt 1
  Juxtaposition1
JFK Gladio Murder, Phillip Willis, Evidence Dismissed
  Juxtaposition1
Techno-enslavement, 7G MESH Net-Centric Warfare (SMART DUST) Pt 2
  Juxtaposition1