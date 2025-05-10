Sabrina on MIMOs & MEMs (SMART DUST)

Are Smart Cities the Next Principal Step in the Loss of Privacy?
https://www.uscybersecurity.net/csmag/are-smart-cities-the-next-principal-step-in-the-loss-of-privacy/
MEMS & MIMO biosensors create the 7G MESH
Membrane-Based NEMS/MEMS Biosensors | ACS Applied Electronic Material. https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acsaelm.3c01732#
RAND Corporation, UC Berkeley, MIT, Dust Networks & felony crimes:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kristofer_Pister
Joy Weiss is a technology executive who has served as CEO of Dust Networks and Inviso. She has also been on the boards of several private companies in Silicon Valley, including Vigilent and Tempo Automation. https://www.signalintegrityjournal.com/articles/1427-tempo-automation-names-joy-weiss-president-and-chief-executive-officer
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Smartdust https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dust_Networks https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Analog_Devices
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/DARPA
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/RAND_Corporation
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Visible_light_communication
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/DNA
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/JASON_(advisory_group)
Share this post