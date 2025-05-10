Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1's Substack

Sabrina on MIMOs & MEMs (SMART DUST)

Dust Networks now Analogue Devices, DARPA, UC Berkeley, RAND & NATO Military forces
Juxtaposition1
May 10, 2025
Are Smart Cities the Next Principal Step in the Loss of Privacy?

https://www.uscybersecurity.net/csmag/are-smart-cities-the-next-principal-step-in-the-loss-of-privacy/

MEMS & MIMO biosensors create the 7G MESH

Membrane-Based NEMS/MEMS Biosensors | ACS Applied Electronic Material. https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acsaelm.3c01732#

RAND Corporation, UC Berkeley, MIT, Dust Networks & felony crimes:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kristofer_Pister

Joy Weiss is a technology executive who has served as CEO of Dust Networks and Inviso. She has also been on the boards of several private companies in Silicon Valley, including Vigilent and Tempo Automation. https://www.signalintegrityjournal.com/articles/1427-tempo-automation-names-joy-weiss-president-and-chief-executive-officer

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Smartdust https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dust_Networks https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Analog_Devices

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/DARPA

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/RAND_Corporation

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Visible_light_communication

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/DNA

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/JASON_(advisory_group)

