Multi Access Edge Computing (Mobile Edge Computing)

Edge Computing of (IoE); Overview:

Like a rocket ship soaring through space, edge computing is quickly gaining momentum in the networking world, and it isn’t expected to slow down anytime soon.

An estimated 45% of the world’s data will be moved closer to the network edge by 2025, according to a global Internet of Things (IoT) decision-maker survey. By that same year.

It’s also estimated that 75% of enterprise-generated data will be created outside of centralized data centers or clouds, according to Gartner.

The need for connectivity at the edge of the network touches nearly every industry and every vertical, especially with the rise of bandwidth-intensive technologies such as IoT and artificial intelligence (AI).

These types of advanced applications require the power of edge computing and the speed and flexibility of wireless 6-7G connectivity to operate efficiently.

The growing demands of data processing applications have put a strain on traditional cloud computing as more devices are connected to the cloud, causing bandwidth limitations and network congestion on the edge, among a host of other problems.