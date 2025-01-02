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Multi Access Edge Computing (Mobile Edge Computing)

Autonomous Compliance Policing within your local Hunger Game Prison Cell
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Jan 02, 2025

Edge Computing of (IoE); Overview:

  • Like a rocket ship soaring through space, edge computing is quickly gaining momentum in the networking world, and it isn’t expected to slow down anytime soon.

  • An estimated 45% of the world’s data will be moved closer to the network edge by 2025, according to a global Internet of Things (IoT) decision-maker survey. By that same year.

  • It’s also estimated that 75% of enterprise-generated data will be created outside of centralized data centers or clouds, according to Gartner.

  • The need for connectivity at the edge of the network touches nearly every industry and every vertical, especially with the rise of bandwidth-intensive technologies such as IoT and artificial intelligence (AI).

  • These types of advanced applications require the power of edge computing and the speed and flexibility of wireless 6-7G connectivity to operate efficiently.

  • The growing demands of data processing applications have put a strain on traditional cloud computing as more devices are connected to the cloud, causing bandwidth limitations and network congestion on the edge, among a host of other problems.

  • Edge computing is one way to handle the ever-increasing flow of information but understanding what it means for business and how it will impact your wide-area network (WAN) is critical. So, let’s explore edge computing — why it matters, what it takes to build an effective strategy, and the individual types of technology that come together to make an edge computing solution cost-effective.

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