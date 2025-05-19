Project Miranda, (Leonard Lake USMC)

Leonard Thomas Lake: A Detailed Account of His Crimes

Early Life and Background

Leonard Thomas Lake was born on October 29, 1945, in San Francisco, California. After his parents' separation when he was six, Lake and his siblings were sent to live with their maternal grandmother. Reports suggest that during his childhood, Lake developed an obsession with pornography, which was allegedly encouraged by his grandmother. He also exhibited early signs of violent behavior, such as dissolving mice in chemicals, a method he would later use on human victims. After attending Balboa High School, Lake enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1964, serving two tours in the Vietnam War as a radar electronics technician. During this period, he was diagnosed with schizoid personality disorder and was medically discharged in 1971.

Partnership with Charles Ng

In 1981, Lake met Charles Ng through a war gamer magazine advertisement he had placed. Ng, a fellow former Marine, had a history of criminal behavior, including weapons theft. After Ng's release from prison in 1984, he reunited with Lake. The duo shared common interests in survivalism and violent fantasies, leading them to embark on a series of heinous crimes. Leonard Lake was arrested June 2, 1985, as Ng escaped.

Modus Operandi

Between 1983 and 1985, Lake and Ng kidnapped, tortured, and murdered numerous individuals at a remote cabin in Wilseyville outside of WEST POINT California. Their typical approach involved abducting entire families, killing the men and children immediately, and subjecting the women to prolonged periods of sexual assault and torture before murdering them. They meticulously documented some of these atrocities through videotapes and journals, revealing the extent of their sadistic acts.

Leonard Thomas Lake (October 29, 1945 – June 6, 1985), also known as Leonard Hill and a variety of other aliases, was an American survivalist and serial killer. During the mid-1980s, Lake and his accomplice, Hong Kong-born Charles Ng, raped, tortured and murdered an estimated eleven to twenty-five victims at a remote cabin near Wilseyville, California, 150 miles east of San Francisco. Upon being arrested on unrelated charges in 1985, Lake swallowed cyanide pills that he had sewn into his clothing and died four days later. Human remains; videotapes and journals found at his cabin later confirmed Ng's involvement and were used to convict Ng on eleven counts of capital murder.

Charles Chi-tat Ng (born Ng Chi-tat); born 24 December 1960) is a Hong Kong-born convicted serial killer who committed numerous crimes in the United States. He is believed to have raped, tortured, and murdered between eleven and twenty-five victims with his accomplice Leonard Lake at Lake's cabin in Calaveras County, California, 60 miles (96 km) from Sacramento, between 1983 and 1985. After his arrest and imprisonment in Canada on robbery and weapons charges, followed by a lengthy dispute between Canada and the U.S.

The murder scene was 5050 June Avenue, Wilseyville, CA, a Yellow Submarine house.