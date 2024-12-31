Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Pt 4: Neuromodulation, Cognitive Cities, Human Augmentation & Agenda 2030

The Zombie Apocalypse is upon us now! Fully disabled Human Antenna Zombies
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Dec 31, 2024
∙ Paid
2
7
Share

Juxtaposition & Sabrina discuss various topics including neuromodulation, cognitive cities, human augmentation, and the implications of a mandated human augmentation. They also critiqued the concept of global governance, the manipulation of the New Age community, and the potential consequences of high-density housing and human augmentation. Lastly, they…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Juxtaposition1’s Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Juxtaposition1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture