Sabrina Wallace & Professor Engelstein re: (WBAN) Pt 2

Part 2:

Discussion of WBAN and nodes on the Network

The internet of EVERYTHING includes humans, dogs, cats, birds, insects, plants, soil, and blades of grass.

Sabrina Wallace Psinegy Channels:

https://rumble.com/user/nonvaxer420

https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f

https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/psinergypdf2023:7

Psinergy Tech Metric PDF

https://odysee.com/@RobBraxma…