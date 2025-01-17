Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Sabrina Wallace & Professor Engelstein re: (WBAN) Pt 2

Wireless Body Area Network (WBAN) & Wireless Sensor Networks (WSN) Smart Dust
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Jan 17, 2025
∙ Paid
10
10
Share

Part 2:
Discussion of WBAN and nodes on the Network

The internet of EVERYTHING includes humans, dogs, cats, birds, insects, plants, soil, and blades of grass.

Sabrina Wallace Psinegy Channels:
https://rumble.com/user/nonvaxer420

https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f

https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/psinergypdf2023:7

Psinergy Tech Metric PDF
https://odysee.com/@RobBraxma…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Juxtaposition1’s Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Juxtaposition1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture