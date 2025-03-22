Playback speed
SMART Hamlets (mapped KILL GRIDS) Pt 1

NATO has deployed a Strategic Hamlet Electric Corridor MESH using 7G Wireless Sensors & 6G Terahertz
Mar 22, 2025
Hamlet (place): A hamlet is a human settlement that is smaller than a town or village. This is often simply an informal description of a smaller settlement or possibly a subdivision or satellite entity to a larger settlement. Sometimes a hamlet is defined for official or administrative purposes.

The word and concept of a hamlet can be traced back to Norman England, where the Old French hamlet came to apply to small human settlements. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hamlet_(place) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Human_settlement

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Photonics https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Optogenetics

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Neuroscience https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Retinitis_pigmentosa https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ultrasound https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Terahertz_radiation

Light-emitting diode (LED) is a widely used standard source of light in electrical equipment. It has a wide range of applications ranging from your mobile phone to large advertising billboards. They mostly find applications in devices that show the time and display different types of data. https://byjus.com/physics/light-emitting-diode/

