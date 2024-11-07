The Essence of Banking is to enslave humanity (Tokens, Crypto, SMART METERS, LED streetlights, Ring Cameras)

"The IBBC is a bank. Their objective isn't to control the conflict, it's to control the debt that the conflict produces. You see, the real value of a conflict, the true value, is in the debt that it creates. You control the debt, you control everything. You find this upsetting, yes? But this is the very essence of the banking industry, to make us all, whether we be nations or individuals, slaves to debt."

Masonic Messages from this 2009 film (Signs & Symbols rule our world):

1) IBBC is code for BIS (Bank for International Settlements in Basel Switzerland)

2) conflict is code for false flag terrorism event

3) Vulcan Missile Guidance is code for Raytheon

4) Vulcan Manufacturer Owner Umberto Calvini is code for Banker Roberto Calvi

5) Roberto Calvi was garroted in Chelsea London on June 17, 1982, under the pseudo passport name of Gianni Calvini.

6) Courtrooms are code for kangaroo Maritime Military charade Justice

7) "Collateral Damage" is when the wrong people get killed.

This is Money Laundering Private Banking 101. The essence of Private Banking.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_International_(2009_film)

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0963178/plotsummary/

Thanks for watching my video.