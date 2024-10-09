The Internet of Behaviors (Precision Medicine DEW Cuckoo Nest)

Hollywood Films celebrating Mental Illness: https://www.imdb.com/list/ls057738327/ https://www.zdnet.com/article/the-4-biggest-challenges-of-ai-generated-code-gartner-left-out-of-its-latest-report/

Internet of Behaviors: A Survey: https://arxiv.org/pdf/2211.15588v1

Transforming Data into Behavioral Insights: A Review of the Internet of Behavior (IoB): https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/10498875

A defense contractor is a business organization or individual that provides products or services to a military or intelligence department of a government. Products typically include military or civilian aircraft, ships, vehicles, weaponry, and electronic systems, while services can include logistics, technical support and training, communications support, and engineering support in cooperation with the government. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_defense_contractors